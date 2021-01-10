The Advocate will hold a virtual economic outlook summit at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, looking at the Baton Rouge-area economy for 2021.
The summit is part of a series over the next two weeks that also will explore the economic outlook across the newspaper's markets in the Acadiana area, New Orleans area and statewide.
Tapping insights from business and community leaders, the four events will focus on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots for each market and the state.
“Louisiana’s economy has never been more diversified and more dynamic,” said Editor Peter Kovacs, “and we are committed to covering the complexities and challenges. We have five journalists covering business news, more than any other media outlet in Louisiana. As part of our plan to cover the economy in new ways, we are bringing together panels of key business leaders for Outlook 2021, kicking off the new year with discussion of the opportunities for the state in 2021.”
Hosted by Fred Kalmbach, managing editor, and Bobby Lamb, business editor, Outlook 2021 for the Baton Rouge area will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m.
An overview of the Baton Rouge area economy will be presented by panelist Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Four other panelists will focus on specific industries in the region: oil and gas and petrochemical; health care and the medical sector; commercial real estate; and construction. Those panelists are Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI Latter & Blum; Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, health services, and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Keith Tillage, CEO of Tillage Construction LLC; and Greg Upton, associate professor-research at LSU's Center for Energy Studies.
The Baton Rouge event is sponsored by Entergy.
The other three virtual summits are scheduled:
ACADIANA — JAN. 13: The Acadiana Advocate's summit panel includes David Callecod, president and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General; Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited; Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate Co.; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; and Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy, Ochsner Lafayette General and Acadian Ambulance Service.
NEW ORLEANS — JAN. 21: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate's summit panel includes Katy Casbarian, proprietor of Arnaud’s Restaurant; Lacey Merrick Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum; David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans; Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health; and Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on nola.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy, Tulane University, LCMC Health and Hancock Whitney.
STATEWIDE — JAN. 22: The summit panel includes Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana LLC; Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace; David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies; Gregory Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association; Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, nola.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy and LCMC Health.