Shipley Do-Nuts has opened a second Baton Rouge location on Florida Boulevard.
The restaurant at 8121 Florida Blvd. has a drive-through window, seating for 15 diners and plans to expand outdoor seating. It had been a Dunkin’ Donuts location several years ago.
The restaurant will sell dozens of freshly made do-nuts along with cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters and kolaches.
Founded in 1936, the Houston company has 300 franchise locations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee. A Metairie location opened in 2018. Chunhak Kach, the franchisee for the Florida Boulevard restaurant, is planning to open a Shipley in Lafayette in 2022.
More Shipley locations may be coming to Baton Rouge in the next year. Greg Smith, the franchisee who opened the Essen Lane restaurant earlier this year, has said he is planning a location on Nicholson Drive, near Tigerland.