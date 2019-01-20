Raising Cane's opens second Slidell location
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has opened a second Slidell restaurant.
The restaurant is at 142 Northshore Blvd., close to Northshore Square Mall. It is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant is Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s 24th in the New Orleans area, 65th in Louisiana and 422nd systemwide.
Business seminar set on branding, marketing
A seminar on branding, marketing and advertising strategies to support business goals is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the JEDCO Conference Center in the Churchill Technology and Business Park, 700 Church Hill Parkway, Avondale.
Topics will include the importance of strategy and planning by balancing the need for quick response and agility with a foundation of business-oriented planning; branding basics in a digital age; television advertising basics; and rebranding a company.
The event is being sponsored by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $5, which covers breakfast. Registration is at jedco.org.
Architectural company changes name, logo
Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects unveiled a new name as RHH Architects and logo as part of a rebranding initiative.
The firm also has increased from three to five principals. The company averages between 60 and 70 commercial, public and residential projects a year.
“This rebranding is a significant step in the evolution of our company and elevates our brand identity to better represent our 27-plus years of respected design,” said Chris Remson, founder and principal of RHH Architects.
“The logo color and style are simple in structure and bring a sharp visual identity that better represents our brand as creative, imaginative and reliable," added Trula Remson, principal.
Livingston economic council plans annual meeting
The Livingston Economic Development Council annual meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs.
The annual Bob Easterly Award winner will be announced.
Lunch cost is $23. Online tickets are available until 10 a.m. Feb. 5. Those paying at the door must RSVP to lisa@ledc.net or call (225) 686-3982 by Feb. 5.
We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp opens in Marrero
We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp is opening its third location in four years in the greater New Orleans area on Monday.
Restaurateur Greg Tillery said the location at 4905 Westbank Expressway in Marrero will be the chain's largest and will feature decor highlighting more than 30 historically black colleges and universities from around the country.
We Dat's Marrero will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends.
Startup St. Bernard plans pitch contest
Startup St. Bernard is accepting entries for its fifth annual business pitch competition through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 9.
The competition, presented by the Meraux Foundation and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, seeks entrepreneurs who want to grow their business to the next level.
Three finalists will be selected to pitch their business to a panel of judges and a live audience during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week on March 28. All finalists will receive a cash prize of at least $5,000. The winner will receive the grand prize package, including a mix of cash and in-kind donations. In the past, in-kind donations have included services ranging from legal and accounting to marketing and public relations services.
The Startup St. Bernard Challenge is open to any business that will locate its base of operations in St. Bernard Parish for at least two years; improve St. Bernard Parish; and participate in St. Bernard Parish entrepreneur activities. To qualify, entrants must be in business for five years or less, or must be an existing business creating a new division or entity; must have yearly revenue under $1 million; must have five employees or less; and cannot be a nonprofit.
Entrepreneurs must complete the entry form and submit a business plan at startupstbernard.com.