AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Hospital Association has presented its annual Pelican Awards for excellence in hospital public relations and marketing.
Winners by category from the area are:
BEST OF SHOW AWARDS: Writing Excellence to Ochsner Health System in New Orleans; Graphic Design to Opelousas General Health System; Strategy to Baton Rouge General; and Advertising Campaign to Woman's Hospital.
GOLDEN PELICAN AWARDS: President’s Award to Bill Masterton, president and chief executive officer of University Medical Center New Orleans; Creative Director of the Year to Barbara Ruiz, creative services manager at Baton Rouge General; Marketer of the Year to Shantel Johnson, marketing director at North Oaks Health System in Hammond; and Team of the Year to Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
PRINT & ELECTRONIC PUBLICATIONS: Annual Report, Production Cost of $7,000 or Less to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, and Greater than $7,000 to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge; External Periodical, Production Cost Per Issue of $5,000 or Less to Baton Rouge General and Greater than $5,000 to North Oaks Health System; Internal Periodical, $500 or Less to Ochsner Health System and Greater than $500 to North Oaks Health System; Brochure/Other Print Publication, Production Cost of $2,500 or Less to University Medical Center New Orleans and Greater than $2,500 to Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
WRITING: Internal Writing to Ochsner Health System; External Writing to Baton Rouge General; and Advertising Writing to Ochsner Health System.
PUBLIC RELATIONS: Public Relations Campaign Produced In-House, More than 150 Beds to Ochsner Health System; and Handling of Media Relations Issue to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
RURAL HOSPITAL: Best PR Project to St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher and St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge; and Best Marketing Project to St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling.
PRESENTATIONS: Presentation, Production Cost of $5,000 or Less to University Medical Center New Orleans.
SPECIAL PURPOSE MATERIALS: Logo, 150 Beds or Less, Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, More than 150 Beds to Opelousas General Health System; Invitation, More than 150 Beds to Children's Hospital in New Orleans; and Specialty Item, More than 150 Beds to Baton Rouge General.
EVENTS: Internal Events, More than 150 Beds to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; External Events, 150 Beds or Less to St. James Parish Hospital, More than 150 Beds to North Oaks Health System and to Touro Infirmary.
ADVERTISING: Radio Advertising to Baton Rouge General; Print Advertising Single Ad, 150 Beds or Less to St. James Parish Hospital, and More than 150 Beds to Baton Rouge General; Print Advertising Campaign, 150 Beds or Less to St. Elizabeth Hospital and More than 150 Beds to Baton Rouge General; Television Advertising Single Ad, 150 Beds or Less to Lane Regional Medical Center, St. James Parish Hospital and to Lane Regional Medical Center, More than 150 Beds to Touro Infirmary; Outdoor Billboard, 150 Beds or Less to Iberia Medical Center and More than 150 Beds to Baton Rouge General; Outdoor Other, More than 150 Beds to Baton Rouge General; Digital Advertising Campaign to Ochsner Health System; Social Media Advertising to Baton Rouge General; Email Marketing to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero; Direct Mail, 150 Beds or Less to Lane Regional Medical Center and More than 150 Beds to LCMC Health in New Orleans; Agency Produced Advertising Campaign, 150 Beds or Less to Iberia Medical Center and Lane Regional Medical Center, and More than 150 Beds to Touro Infirmary; Advertising Campaign Produced In-House, More than 150 Beds to North Oaks Health System and Woman's Hospital.
PROJECT ON A SHOESTRING: Ochsner Health System.
OTHER ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS: Website Initiative Single Hospital, More than 150 Beds to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Multi-Hospital System to Baton Rouge General; Intranet Initiative to Ochsner Health System; Social Media to Woman's Hospital and Ochsner Health System; Mobile Device App to Woman's Hospital; and Blog to Ochsner Health System.
RESULTS/RETURN ON INVESTMENT: Single Hospital, 150 Beds or Less to Lane Regional Medical Center and More than 150 Beds to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; and System to Ochsner Health System.
GRAPHIC DESIGN: West Jefferson Medical Center.
BATON ROUGE AREA
Louisiana Radio Network Senior Farm Broadcaster Don Molino has been named the 2018 National Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.
The association represents more than 1,300 radio, TV and satellite stations nationwide. Molino is a former national and regional vice president for the organization. He has spent the past 36 years at the Louisiana Radio Network, reporting several times each weekday on farm news and agri-business. His broadcasts are heard on more than 20 radio stations across the state. Molino began working on-air in radio while in high school in the 1960s in his hometown of Paris, Texas. After earning a broadcast journalism degree from East Texas State University, he reported in other Texas markets, including Dallas. His experience in farm broadcasting began in 1973 with the Mississippi Radio News Network.
Golden Age has received a Bronze Award through the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living National Quality Award Program.
The award recognizes the provider for developing a foundation toward continuous quality improvement and does not necessarily correspond to any public measure of performance.