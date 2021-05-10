The former Taylor Clark Gallery building on Government Street has been sold again, this time to a marketing and branding firm that plans to move its business there.

Panoramic Properties LLC paid $675,000 for the building in a sale that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was RKB Investments LLC. Baton Rouge-based RKB bought the building at 2623 Government St. in August 2019 for $660,000.

Panoramic Properties’ has the same Perkins Road address as JCW and its officers are John Williams, who serves as the chief executive officer of the company, and Taylor Williams, who handles web issues for the business.

JCW’s clients include Catholic High, the Port of New Orleans, Martin Wine Cellar and Episcopal Day School.

Matthew Shirley, with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller, said it’s good to see something other than a restaurant buy property on Government Street. “That’s much more of a stabilization factor,” he said. Grey Mullins of Grey Mullins Commercial Properties represented the buyer.

Mid City art gallery building sold The building housing Taylor Clark Gallery at 2623 Government St. has been sold to a local investor.

The nearly 6,400-square-foot building was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town in the 1960s. Taylor Clark decided in 2019 to become an online business, handling art appraisals.