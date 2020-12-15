Baton Rouge-based Petroleum Service Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Norco-based Fryoux Tankerman Service.

Fryoux was founded in 1967 as the second U.S. Gulf Coast shoreside tankerman service business, the first of which was Petroleum Service Corporation founded in 1952.

Jimmy Fryoux, president of the business as the third generation leader of the family owned business, expects to join Petroleum Service Corporation as an advisor. Fryoux has offices in Norco and La Porte, Texas. Fryoux also has a barge consultant arm and tankerman training academy. It was not immediately clear how many workers Fryoux employs.

Tankerman services refers to individuals who transfer refined chemical or liquid gas cargos to and from vessels which is a 24/7 operation.

Petroleum Service Corporation was sold to Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners, a private equity firm, in a $335 million deal last year.

Petroleum Service has about 3,500 employees across the country, including more than a dozen locations across Louisiana from Lake Charles to Shreveport. Its employees often work inside of customer sites at refineries, chemical plants and warehouses. Roughly 1,200 employees work at customer locations in the Baton Rouge metro area. The company moved into its new headquarters along Jefferson Highway just north of Corporate Boulevard this year.