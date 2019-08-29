Efforts to restore passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast got a boost Thursday when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $4.36 million grant to cover initial operating expenses from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao made the announcement during a conference in Biloxi, Mississippi. The grant will cover the first year of service and leverages about $1.4 million in commitments the states of Louisiana and Mississippi have made toward passenger rail.

It's significant the grant announcement was made on the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall, said John Spain, chairman of the Southern Rail Commission. Katrina knocked out Gulf Coast passenger rail service.

Bringing back New Orleans to Mobile passenger rail is the first phase in the ultimate goal of extending Amtrak service to Orlando.

“I’m excited that Secretary Chao chose to make the announcement here,” Spain said. “That’s a strong indication of support.”

A more local goal is linking Baton Rouge and New Orleans with passenger rail. Spain, who also serves as executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, said the same pot of federal money to re-establish passenger rail between New Orleans and Mobile exists for passenger rail to Baton Rouge.

“We need to find the state money so we can get the matching funds for infrastructure and operations,” Spain said.

The funding for the New Orleans to Mobile stretch along the Gulf Coast follows a $33 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program to complete the major infrastructure improvements needed to restore passenger service.

The next step is going out for contracts for the infrastructure improvements, which should be starting soon, Spain said.

Amtrak has told rail officials it could restore the New Orleans to Mobile passenger service in 24 months, he said. The initial plans call for a train to be based in each city and they would pass each other twice a day, making regular stops in cities and towns in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“A lot of people in Mississippi use the New Orleans airport, so restoring this service is important to the state and the city of New Orleans,” Spain said.