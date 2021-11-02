The parent company of Winn-Dixie has issued a recall for frozen shrimp, due to the detection of possible listeria.
Southeastern Grocers is recalling the Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count. The product had a best by date of April 5, 2023 on the bag.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
Customers should throw away the shrimp or return it to a Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.