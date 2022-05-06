Blood River Marina, home of the annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run boat race and a decades-old institution in Livingston Parish, has been sold to new owners.
Chuck Rodgers, one of three men who bought the marina from Joey Fontenot, said the purchase was completed Monday. Rodgers, a Mississippi native who lives in Springfield near the marina, bought it along with Glen and Greg Alack of Hammond.
Rodgers said owning the marina is a tremendous source of pride for him.
“Blood River is legendary around here,” he said.
Fontenot, who owned the marina for more than a decade, said he had to sell it so he could spend more time caring for his wife, who is battling stage IV cancer.
The marina’s roots trace to the 1950s, when it was first built off the banks of Blood River, a tributary of the nearby Tickfaw River. It is nestled among a host of other boat landings off La. 22 in Springfield.
Fontenot first worked at Blood River Marina for “Crazy” Charlie Albert, who owned the facility until his death in 2009. Fontenot inherited the marina from Albert.
Rodgers said it’ll be “business as usual” at Blood River Marina, aside from some necessary minor repairs.
“It’s a staple point of the river,” Rodgers said. “It’s the only space on the river where really you can host a poker run.”
In the Tickfaw 200, racers pay $260 for a punch card, or “hand,” to play. They launch from Blood River and stop at various bars in Livingston Parish, Slidell, Madisonville and New Orleans.
At each stop, the racers receive a punch on their card, or a card in their “hand.” At the end of the four-day festival, racers turn in their punch cards and are dealt cards based on the number of punches they received.
The three best hands receive cash prizes, and the worst hand receives $200. The remaining proceeds are donated, typically to a local law enforcement agency.