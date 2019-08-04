Baton Rouge area
Steve Desselles, of Baton Rouge, was elected secretary-treasurer of UCT, or United Commercial Travelers, an international nonprofit financial services membership organization.
From 1997 to 2016, he was the operations manager for the Mall of Louisiana. Before that, he was employed as project supervisor and site manager for Saia Electric Inc. and Manno Electric Inc. until his retirement. Desselles, who serves on the board of directors of Southeast Ministries Inc. food pantry, is a member of UCT’s Baton Rouge Council 499, which he joined in 1973. He is a past local president and a past regional president and is currently secretary-treasurer of UCT’s Mississippi-Louisiana Regional Council.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeffrey G. Taylor has been elected the 2019 president of the Louisiana Assessors Association.
Taylor has served as a member of the association's board of directors for the past eight years and most recently served as vice president and treasurer.
Other officers are Wendy Curphy Aguillard, Calcasieu, vice president, and Tab Troxler, St. Charles, treasurer.
Workers’ compensation company LWCC has named Seth Irby as chief marketing and customer experience officer and promoted to vice president Gary Sanders, who is chief security officer.
Irby was a senior consultant with Emergent Method, leading strategic planning projects for clients that included LWCC. He will oversee LWCC’s communications and agency relations teams, marketing and branding, internal and external communications, and customer experience.
Sanders has more than 25 years of experience in information security and technology. He joined LWCC in 1997, progressing through key roles within the IT division, and in 2015 was promoted to assistant vice president of information security and named chief security officer in 2017.
Keila Stovall has been named as chief philanthropy officer and president of the Foundation for Woman’s, leading Woman's Hospital's philanthropic efforts.
Stovall has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as the executive director of the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System. Stovall also spent 14 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge.
Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union is promoting Adam Foy to chief executive officer.
He succeeds James "Beaver" Foy, his father, who plans to retire in December after 28 years leading the Baton Rouge-based financial institution and started there in 1988 as chief financial officer.
Adam Foy was earnings assets manager and has worked in that role since 2014.
The credit union was founded in 1936 as the Ethyl Corp. Credit Union by employees of the fuel additive business. Ethyl Corp. was later acquired by chemical maker Albemarle Corp. in the 1960s. The credit union's membership scope has expanded since its inception and there are now just shy of 10,000 members. The credit union had $78 million in total assets as of June 30.
Lafayette area
Lafayette General Health has promoted Dr. Fallon Strother McManus to chief medical information officer.
She began her career with LGH in 2014, practicing family medicine in Youngsville. McManus has been involved in a variety initiatives at LGH, with projects revolving around the use of electronic medical records and additional technology for primary care office efficiency.
The south Louisiana native earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from LSU, her doctor of medicine at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport; did her residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans; and began her career in medicine at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She later practiced family medicine in Shreveport before returning to Acadiana.
New Orleans area
Danos in Gray has promoted Mark King to sales manager.
King joined Danos in 2012 as senior account manager and had been an account manager with Moody Price LLC, an industrial equipment supplier. King previously worked as a teacher and coach in secondary education. He earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from LSU.
Halima Leak Francis has been named program director and professor of practice for the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement Public Administration Program.
She has two decades of experience in the field, including work in the nonprofit sector, higher education and philanthropy. Her expertise is primarily in the areas of organizational capacity building, strategic planning and sustainability. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Hampton University, as well as a master's of sociology of education and a Ph.D. in higher and postsecondary education from New York University's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development.
Chehardy Sherman Williams has named R. Christopher “Chris” Martin as a special partner in the firm's health care section.
He focuses on general health care regulatory, compliance and risk management. Martin's experience includes private practice, mediation and serving as in-house counsel for Ochsner Health System.
Dr. Leonardo Seoane has been named associate vice chancellor of academic affairs at LSU Health Shreveport, working with its chancellor, provost, deans of each professional school, and the Office of Graduate Medical Education to support student and residency training.
Seoane also will continue in his role as senior vice president and chief academic officer of Ochsner Health System and work to align the academic missions of Ochsner and LSU Health Shreveport to train physicians and grow medical research.
Seoane earned a doctor of medicine from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed an internship at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center and a residency in internal medicine at LSU Health New Orleans. He completed his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine through a combined LSUHNO and Ochsner Medical Center program, and completed a research and clinical fellowship in lung transplant at Ochsner Medical Center.
American Bank & Trust in Covington has named Brice Howard as president.
He had been chief lending officer at the bank since 2017 and has been in the banking industry since the 1990s. The Metairie native holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of New Orleans. Howard replaces Stan Dameron, who had worked at the bank for nearly five decades.