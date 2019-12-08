Baton Rouge area
LSU AgCenter researchers and extension educators Marlene Janes, Achyut Adhikari and Wennie Xu have been recognized for their excellence in agricultural research, receiving the National Excellence in Multistate Research award from the Association of Public Land-Grand Universities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Janes is a food microbiologist and Adhikari and Xu are food safety specialists in the AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences. Janes’ specialty is in the control or elimination foodborne pathogens on the surface of meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables by using chemicals and natural antimicrobial compounds. Adhikari’s work focuses on evaluating on-farm food safety risks associated with fresh produce and developing strategies to prevent microbial contamination during the production and processing. With the goal of reducing foodborne illness, Xu’s group focuses on using reality-based research methods to improve microbial safety of fresh produce as well as understand the survival and transmission of pathogenic bacteria and viruses in various public settings.
New Orleans area
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center recognized Entergy Corp. as a Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame inductee.
The Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame was established this year to commemorate the center's 20th anniversary of the Annual Citizens Awards. The program recognizes innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives that raise the bar on social responsibility and spearhead the transformation to a sustainable future.
"Entergy is committed to bringing increased prosperity to the communities it serves," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Their continued social and environmental impact around the world shows exactly why they deserve a place in the inaugural Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame." Other inductees included UPS, Cisco, DSM, Merck and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline).
Tulane Medical Center has earned comprehensive stroke certification from The Joint Commission, developed in collaboration with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.
Certification recognizes a hospital’s ability to treat the most complex stroke patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To earn recertification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the Tulane stroke program underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the hospital’s compliance with certification standards.
Around Louisiana
Thirteen engineering projects performed by Louisiana-based engineering firms have been awarded 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana, recognizing the firms' achievement, teamwork and client partnership on various projects.
The top Grand Conceptor Award went to Forte and Tablada Inc. in Baton Rouge, which also won the surveying and mapping technology category for its Sunshine Bridge emergency repair project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Grand Award winners by category were Building/Technology Systems to T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for a pump station monitoring system for the North Lafourche Levee District; Structural Systems to TRC Companies in Baton Rouge for the Interstate 49 North, Segment K project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Water Resources to GeoEngineers and Coastal Engineering Consultants in Baton Rouge for its Caillou Lake headlands restoration project for the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority; Transportation, plus the People's Choice Award voted by the ceremony attendees, to C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates in Lafayette for its U.S. 90/I-49 South interchange project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Special Projects to Digital Engineering in Kenner for its Bogue Falaya shoreline protection and paddlers launch project for the city of Covington; Small Projects to Meyer Engineers Ltd. in Metairie for its Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery project for Louisiana Facility and Planning Control; and Industrial and Manufacturing Processes and Facilities to C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates in Lafayette for its Sasol USA mega project for Sasol USA.
Honor Awards went to H. Davis Cole & Associates in New Orleans for its St. Joseph new water treatment plant and distribution system project for the town of St. Joseph; to T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for its Bayou Gardens Boulevard Extension project for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government; to Stanley Consultants Louisiana for the water hammer hazard mitigation-elevated storage tanks project for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans; to Modjeski & Masters in New Orleans for the Sunshine Bridge repairs project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; and T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for its Falgout Canal freshwater enhancement project for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.