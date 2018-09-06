After six years in existence, the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative has helped 135 people get good-paying jobs and acquire valuable life skills.
At a breakfast Thursday morning at Baton Rouge Community College Acadian, elected officials, economic development leaders, educators and representatives of the industrial trades celebrated the achievements of the program. The free program, which lasts for about a year, allows students to take classes at night so they can get employment as millwrights, welders, pipefitters and electricians. The program is sponsored by BRCC, ExxonMobil and contractor partners.
Gloria Moncada, Baton Rouge refinery manager for ExxonMobil, said she was thrilled to learn about the program when she took over as head of the facility earlier this year.
“This program doesn’t just point people at the door,” she said. “It takes them by the elbow and leads them through the door.”
Girard Melancon, executive director of workforce education for BRCC, said of the students who have graduated from the program, just over 80 percent have been placed in industrial jobs. Those workers had an average starting wage between $18 and $19 an hour, and within a year had moved up to making $20 to $21 an hour.
Melancon said many North Baton Rouge residents are already working in petrochemical plants, but in undefined general laborer jobs that kept them away from the pathways where they could get training and certification and earn more money. "They're kind of doing the dirtiest of work," he said. "They've already proven they have a great work ethic."
Derek Jones was a graduate of the first NBRITI class in February 2013. At the time, he was doing plumbing repair. Now, he serves as a foreman for ISC at ExxonMobil, supervising eight workers while they take apart and reinstall instruments during plant turnarounds.
“This program opened the door for me,” he said. “What I do now, there’s less physical work for me required.” Jones said he’s gone around his neighborhood, telling people about the benefits of the program.
Benjamin Nobles said when he was in high school, he wanted to pursue a career as an electrician. But when he graduated in 2002, he was forced to go out and get a job as a welder’s helper. Nobles worked as a welder for several years, then as a truck driver and as an employee at Lowe’s.
After graduating from the program earlier this year, Nobles was hired by Triad as an electrician, where he now works at the Shintech plant in Plaquemine. “I’m making about twice as much money as I was before,” he said. “This is a great program.”
Recruiting for the fifth NBRITI class has already started. An event will be held Oct. 16 at the BRCC Acadian Campus. The goal is to select about 60 people for the classes that begin in early 2019.