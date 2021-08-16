Home sales in metro Baton Rouge were down 8% in July compared to the year before, snapping a 13 month streak of the market seeing a year-to-year sales increase.
There were 1,326 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge in July, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 1,442 MLS sales in July 2020.
July’s sales faced a difficult comparison. Home sales in 2020 hit their peak in July. That’s about a month or two later than normal, a result of the shutdowns in the spring caused by efforts to control the spread of the COVID pandemic.
“It seems like the market has slowed by just a tiny bit, not significantly,” said Lisa Landers, an agent with RE/MAX Professional in Baton Rouge.
Like many Realtors, Landers said the issue is a lack of inventory. “There are a lot of people wanting to buy houses, but they can’t get a hold of what they want,” she said. “We would be selling a whole lot more houses if we had the inventory.”
According to the MLS the average number of days a home was on the market before it sold in July was 39. That’s down from 75 days in July 2020.
The inventory of homes for sale improved slightly in July.
At the end of June, there were 1,691 homes on the market, a supply that would be exhausted in 1.4 months at the current rate of activity. But in July, there were 1,845 houses on the market, a 1.6 month supply.