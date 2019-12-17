DSLD Homes, a Denham Springs-based builder, has purchased all 50 lots in the Cottages at University Villas development.
DSLD paid $2.5 million for the lots in a deal that was filed Tuesday. The seller was Cottages at UV LLC, which listed local developer Art Lancaster Jr. as its agent.
The Cottages at University Villas is a 4-acre townhome development near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Cordova Avenue. The small planned unit development was approved by the Metro Council in November 2018.
DSLD, which bills itself as the largest private homebuilder in the region, is building houses in 120 neighborhoods stretching from East Texas to Florida.