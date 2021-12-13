A longtime Dow Chemical lobbyist has been named as president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.
Tommy Faucheux will take over as head of the organization in January. He was selected after a national search.
He has worked in governmental and public affairs for Dow for nearly 15 years, most recently as the company’s director of state government affairs.
Faucheux, who lives in Luling, said he is excited to lead LMOGA at a pivotal time for the energy industry.
“As one of Louisiana’s longest-standing trade associations, LMOGA has a critical role to play for the future of Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry. Whether it’s exploration and production onshore or offshore, development of infrastructure, pipelines, and LNG facilities, or refinery expansions, Louisiana needs strong policies to keep moving our economy forward,” he said in a statement.
Faucheux earned a bachelor’s in communications and public relations with a minor in political science from Loyola University in New Orleans.
He replaces Lori LeBlanc, LMOGA’s vice president, who has served as interim head of the organization since August, when Tyler Gray resigned.
“Tommy brings a wealth of corporate and public policy experience that will help LMOGA realize our vision of becoming one of the most reliable, credible, and effective trade associations in the country,” said Lavelle Edmondson, board chair of LMOGA