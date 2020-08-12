Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based manufacturer of children's apparel and accessories, generated a first-quarter profit of $1.2 million, or 12 cents per share, up from $1 million, or 11 cents per share a year ago.
Crown Crafts had $16.2 million of net sales, up from $15.9 million for its fiscal 2021 first quarter that ended June 28.
The company suspended its investor dividend earlier this year to save cash during the economic slowdown tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of June 28, compared to only $282,000 as of March 29.
“In spite of the ongoing pandemic impacting the economy, consumer demand for the company’s products remained strong and we continue to control our costs,” said E. Randall Chestnut, CEO and chairman of Crown Crafts.
The company's fiscal full-year 2020 net income was $6.6 million, or 65 cents per share, on net sales of $73.4 million, compared to a $5 million profit on $76.4 million in sales the year before.
Crown Crafts operates through subsidiaries NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.