The Café Americain restaurant in Juban Crossing is set to close Sunday.
The restaurant made the closure announcement on its Facebook page Friday evening.
“We would like to thank all our loyal customers that have supported us,” the restaurant said.
Café Americain opened in Juban Crossing in 2018, offering seafood and steaks. It went into a space that was supposed to be occupied by Stroubes Grill, but the plans fell through as a result of the August 2016 flood that dumped several feet of water on the Denham Springs shopping center.
The Café Americain that has operated on Jefferson Highway since 1987 will remain open.