The Lemoine Co. has acquired a majority interest in Workforce Group, a Baton Rouge-based disaster recovery group.

The price and terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Lenny Lemoine, chief executive officer, said it was “a very significant investment.”

The general contractor company has been moving into the disaster recovery sector. In August, it acquired a financial stake in DCMC Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based disaster recovery firm and said the move would help it create a large-scale organization handling construction and disaster response.

The Lemoine Company buys stake in disaster management company The Lemoine Co. has acquired a financial interest in DCMC Partners, a disaster recovery firm, a move that it says will help create a large-sca…

Lemoine said the move will further enable his company to provide a full suite of emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“This will allow for us to be able to do more things for the communities and customers we serve, for people who have been impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters,” he said.

Workforce Group was founded in 2013 by Bart Farmer and Robby Robinson. The leaders of the company helped assist state and local governments for several major hurricanes, including Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, Isaac and Irma.

“We have great respect for Bart and Robby,” Lemoine said. “They bring a lot of energy to the table. They have a great knowledge to help us in ways beyond what they do and refine what we do.”

The two companies will have a combined workforce of more than 500 people. The deal should lead to additional hiring in the near and distant future. “Workforce is a labor-intensive company and we expect they will continue to grow,” Lemoine said.

The Lemoine Co. was founded in 1935 as The Cottonport Lumber Co. in Avoyelles Parish. A construction division was spun off in 1979 and the company moved to Lafayette and changed its name in 1983. Bernhard Capital Partners Management acquired a stake in Lemoine nearly two years ago. The company's existing management team was kept in place after the deal to help Bernhard Capital identify potential targets for acquisition or investment.