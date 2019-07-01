A 2.4-acre tract of land near Baton Rouge Country Club has been sold for $1.3 million to a developer who plans to build a 13-lot subdivision on the property.
Canebrake Development LLC bought the land on Brentwood Drive in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Oleander Property LLC of Baton Rouge.
Chris Pike of Baton Rouge is listed as the manager of Canebrake Development. Pike is chief executive officer of Canebrake Builders and said the plan is to immediately start work on the Brentwood Park development.
Homes in Brentwood Park will range in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, with prices starting at $500,000. Development of the land is expected to be finished by the end of the year, with home construction set to start in early 2020.
“Homeowners are eager for custom options in this price range,” Pike said. “Given the level of interest we’ve already received, we expect these to sell out very quickly.”
Michael Hogstrom of Onsite Design, who specializes in infill developments such as E'tage Gardens, Township at Old Goodwood and Adelia at Old Goodwood, is serving as master planner and designing architectural plans.