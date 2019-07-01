A 2.4 acre tract of land near Baton Rouge Country Club has been sold for $1.3 million to a developer who plans to build a 13 lot subdivision on the property. Homes in Brentwood Park will range in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, with prices starting at $500,000. Development of the land is expected to be finished by the end of the year, with home construction set to start in early 2020.