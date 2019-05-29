A $115 million lumber mill built in central Louisiana has produced its first commercial shipment, while ramping up to full operation of two 10-hour shifts, four days a week.
The LaSalle Lumber Co. LLC sawmill in the community of Urania has created 115 jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development officials said the mill will create another 307 indirect jobs in central Louisiana. A dedication ceremony for the plant was held Wednesday by company and government officials. The state is provided an incentive package that includes a performance-based, forgivable loan of $1 million under the Economic Development Award Program, with those proceeds offsetting the costs to construct a rail spur for the mill.
The lumber mill is a joint venture between Hunt Forest Products LLC of Ruston and Tolko Industries of British Columbia. It will produce about 200 million board feet of lumber a year.
The plant takes up 125 acres of a former Louisiana Pacific lumber mill site. The remaining 160 acres is occupied by Drax Biomass, which takes wood waste from the sawmill and uses it to produce pellets which are transported to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. The pellets are held at the port, then shipped to the United Kingdom, where they are used as fuel for power plants.