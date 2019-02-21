The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is launching a series of informational workshops and trainings aimed at helping local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The Small Business Series will feature eight sessions throughout the year at BRAC's headquarters, the David E. Roberts Center for Economic Development downtown. The events will feature presentations by small business resource organizations.
The first event is slated for Thursday, March 7, from 8 to 9 a.m. Tamara Sabine of the Louisiana Workforce Commission will present on the agency's Small Business Employee Training program. It is free and open to the public.
"This new event series will provide tips on cutting edge business practices and access to resources that will help the area's entrepreneurs and small business owners, managers and staff in their daily work," said BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp.