Lacey Conway is the president and CEO of Latter & Blum.

Latter & Blum has extended its branding across its residential real estate companies.

C.J. Brown Realtors in Baton Rouge, Van Eaton & Romero Realtors in Lafayette, Noles-Frye Realty in Alexandria and Latter & Blum/Moffett in Lake Charles have all adopted the Latter & Blum name and brand. The change was enacted at all 21 of the company’s real estate offices across the state.