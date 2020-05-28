Latter & Blum has extended its name across its residential real estate companies.
C.J. Brown Realtors in Baton Rouge, Van Eaton & Romero Realtors in Lafayette, Noles-Frye Realty in Alexandria and Latter & Blum/Moffett in Lake Charles — all companies that have been acquired over the years — have adopted the Latter & Blum name and brand. The change was enacted at all 21 of the company’s real estate offices across the state.
“This renaming is an opportunity to remind our local communities of the strength and stability behind our family of companies," said Lacey Conway, Latter & Blum's president and chief executive officer. "This alignment makes us stronger, nimbler, smarter and better prepared for an exciting future.”
Latter & Blum is Louisiana’s largest full-service real estate company, with more than 1,200 agents serving Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Houma-Thibodaux, central Louisiana, greater New Orleans, the River Parishes and southwest Louisiana.