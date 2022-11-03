DETROIT — Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The death toll from Takata airbags is now 32 worldwide, 23 in the United States.
The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years.
Stellantis says it confirmed the driver's air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing two drivers. The company suspects an inflator rupture killed another driver. All three deaths were in warm-weather U.S. states and happened in the past seven months in 2010 model year vehicles, the company said.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. The chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures. The explosion can rupture a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.
Most of the deaths and about 400 injuries have happened in U.S. states with warmer weather.
The Stellantis vehicles under the “Do Not Drive” warning were all recalled in 2015, and free repairs were available since then. Stellantis said it made numerous attempts to reach owners but the repairs were not made. The recalls affect vehicles in which the air bag inflators have not been replaced as part of the recall.
“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a statement. “Every day that passes when you don't get a recalled air bag replaced puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”
On Thursday, NHTSA urged all owners to check to see if their vehicles have an unrepaired Takata air bag recall. Drivers can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if they have any open recalls.
The agency said even minor crashes can cause air bags to inflate with the potential for explosions that can kill or hurt people.
NHTSA said it's aware of suspected Takata inflator ruptures in vehicles made by other automakers.
Stellantis established a hotline at (833) 585-0144, and car owners can call to arrange to have their cars towed to a dealership, and for alternate transportation, the company said. Repairs typically take less than an hour.
The company said it has made 210 million attempts to reach owners with recalled Takata air bag inflators. It has recalled nearly 2 million vehicles.
In the three recent cases in which people were killed, Stellantis said it made 153 attempts to reach owners. It said it "extends its sympathies to the families and friends of those affected by these incidents.”
Takata inflators are responsible for 67 million recalls in the U.S., but the government says millions of vehicles have not been repaired. The problems sent Takata Corp. of Japan into bankruptcy.
The first death caused by a Takata inflator occured in Oklahoma in 2009.