Total Wine & More, which bills itself as the nation’s largest independent fine wine retailer, has applied for a permit to open a location in the Siegen Village Shopping Center.

The Maryland-based chain applied for a permit in late October to open a 31,226-square-foot store at 7074 Siegen.

This would be the fourth Total Wine in Louisiana, joining stores in Lafayette, Metairie and Mandeville.

The chain carries about 8,000 different wines, 2,500 beers and 3,000 spirits.

Prices range from less than $4 for a bottle of budget-friendly red wine to more than $4,000 for a high-end Scotch whiskey.

The Lafayette store, which opened in the summer and is also around 30,000 square feet, has about 50 employees.