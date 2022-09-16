A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off of its aging gambling boat and into the casino's atrium. The $35 million project is expected to start construction in April and be finished by May 2024.
The work is expected to create 200 jobs, restoring positions that were lost at the casino at the start of the COVID pandemic, when the hotel and its restaurants were closed.
A further expansion of the casino could be in the works. The casino will take up only about one-third of the atrium and the bottom six floors of the existing hotel aren’t being renovated.