Nearly a year after a fire heavily damaged Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Government Street, the popular restaurant is about to start rebuilding.
Demolition is set to start next week on the building at 5580 Government St. and the restaurant should be open about six months from now, said Davis Dicharry, one of the owners of Brew-Bacher’s.
“We’re excited to get back in that community again,” he said.
In March 2021, a fire ignited overnight in the restaurant’s kitchen and spread through the front window.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze caused about $400,000 in damage.
Dicharrry said the metal structure and the roof will remain, but the rest of Brew-Bacher’s will be torn down.
“We’re excited about the new plans and the new layout,” he said.
Brew-Bacher’s recently remodeled its Bluebonnet Boulevard location, and that will serve as a template for the Government Street restaurant.
“It will have that same open, industrial, modern look,” Dicharry said.
Garage doors will be installed so there will be an area for outdoor seating, he said. And an area with covered parking for curbside pickup will be put in.
Brew-Bacher's has four locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.