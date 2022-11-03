Cities that want to attract young professionals and keep college students after graduation need to “start thinking like a 20-year-old” and get them connected with the community.
“The more a student is involved off-campus as an undergraduate, the more likely they are to stay,” Cliff Holekamp, the co-founder of Cultivation Capital, a venture capital firm, told participants in the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s canvas trip to Greenville, South Carolina, Thursday afternoon. More than 100 business, political and community leaders from Baton Rouge are participating in a three-day visit to Greenville that wraps up Friday.
Holekamp, the former academic director for entrepreneurship at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, said cities need to stop marketing themselves to young professionals as “great places to raise a family.” Few mobile professionals do what Holekamp did and relocate their family to a new city in their 40s. Instead, they make decisions in their early 20s that end up determining where they spend their professional careers.
“What draws people into a community is the community and the culture,” he said. If cities can get college students out of the university bubble and get connected with the larger area, then the students will develop networks that lead to them settling down in the area.
One of the keys to attracting people to Greenville has been the redevelopment of the city’s downtown. That has been a priority of city leadership since the 1970s, when former Mayor Max Heller imagined an area with the wide sidewalks, tree-lined streets and the downtown cafes similar to those in his native Austria.
Greenville leaders turned Main Street from a four-lane highway to a two lane road and planted trees. But there was little activity.
“It was the pits here,” said Bob Hughes, a downtown developer. In the early 1990s, a 40,000-square-foot building on Main Street sold for $4 a square foot. That property recently changed hands for $3 million, he said.
A planning team was brought in around 2000 to bring more activity downtown, said Mayor Knox White. They said Greenville needed to focus on mixed-use developments that would create a diversity of activities and keep people in the area at all times of the day.
The key was to get more residents downtown. White said the city took plans to replace a parking garage that was falling apart and allowed for condominiums and apartments to be built on top of it.
“Our goal was to build a critical mass,” he said. “Anytime we had a chance to build residences downtown, we did it.” The city even required residences be added to the minor league baseball park.
There are now nearly 6,300 people living in downtown Greenville, according to U.S. Census data.
Another important step in the redevelopment of downtown Greenville was Falls Park on the Reedy, which involved tearing down a four-lane highway that was built over the Reedy River and building an $18 million garden around it. White said the park is the centerpiece of downtown, with more than $100 million in private development around it.
“The largest crowds we have downtown are at 3 p.m. on Sundays,” he said. “People feel like this is their downtown.”