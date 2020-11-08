Strong single-family home demand in East Baton Rouge Parish has prompted developers of Materra to push forward with construction of the master-planned community on the campus of Woman's Hospital.
What's less clear is what type of commercial tenants will be signing leases in the mixed-use development that's under construction.
The first phase of residential construction began before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe and has continued with residential streets being paved in recent months. Engquist Development purchased 31 acres from Woman's Hospital off Airline Highway near Pecue for the first phase, which includes 148 single-family houses.
With its proximity to the hospital and its thousands of workers, there's been high demand among homebuyers and builders alike. There's already a waiting list for the existing development. Potential buyers were required to put down a $1,000 deposit to reserve a lot in the development due to "increased demand for home sites," according to builder Level Homes.
While the average single-family home price is expected to be $200,000, there are homes with much larger lots in the development at a higher price point of $800,000 to $1 million. Multifamily apartments also are in the works.
A Tucson, Arizona-based BASIS charter school opened in 2018 on the Woman's Hospital campus and has about 700 students from kindergarten to sixth grade.
"There's a lot of intentional diversity, so we have homes for both doctors and staff. That was always the intention for the hospital — to provide its staff the opportunity to live there and work. It's the plan for the community," said Charles Landry, attorney at Fishman Haygood LLP and co-developer with John Engquist. "The housing market in East Baton Rouge Parish is extremely strong. People are looking around and thinking they can afford to move up to a much nicer home with the same house payment because interest rates are so low."
The developers are having a similar experience at Rouzan off Perkins Road in Baton Rouge and Americana in Zachary.
"We have not experienced any slowdown at Americana and Rouzan," Landry said.
The apartments are in the next phase of Materra.
"That market is not on fire but the better projects are full," Landry said. "In part, it's because people are driving to Lake Charles for work" after hurricanes Laura and Zeta damaged their homes.
The biggest unknown will be commercial, which is expected to be built along Airline Highway's frontage road. The best mix of tenants is unclear in a new world where typical tenants like dry cleaners, salons and restaurants are operating differently because of public health restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
"What is clear is that there is no clarity whatsoever," Landry said. "No one can tell you what the state of the commercial market is a year from now. It's going to be slower. The lenders aren't hesitant at all, but we are very cautious as it relates to commercial. While there are many opportunities, we don't want a dark building within our projects."
Some hints may be assets that markets like New Orleans already have, such as open courtyards and outdoor space at restaurants rather than sprawling indoor settings or buffet lines, he said. Large indoor anchor tenants like in shopping malls are unlikely, as movie theaters shutter. Neighborhood-scale retailers, not strip centers, are much more likely in new master-planned communities, Landry said.
Existing plans for a restaurant district at Rouzan, which has a common courtyard and green area on a lake, may be more relevant than ever, he said. For Sunshine Cleaners, expected to open soon at Rouzan, the business is using a satellite location model and leaning into delivery networks for pickup and drop-off.
Materra's developers don't expect to add to any significant drainage issues in East Baton Rouge Parish, which has prioritized drainage for projects since the 2016 flood.
"Typically in the projects we're involved with, we improve the drainage conditions; we don't want to take any chances," Landry said.
He used the example of extra precautions at Rouzan . After an independent environmental engineering study, the developers decided to acquire three additional acres to account for potential drainage concerns despite having an older drainage plan approved on file with the city.
Another external factor in the development of Materra is that it sits within the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George, which was approved by voters last year for incorporation, but has been tied up in court challenges to its formation as a government. Landry declined comment about whether the site may be annexed into the city of Baton Rouge, a tactic used by the local attorney on behalf of other clients.
"That's kind of irrelevant to what we're doing today," Landry said about the St. George boundary line including the development. "We're just moving forward as we would and the property is in unincorporated (East Baton Rouge Parish)."