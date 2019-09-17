A two-story office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard, between Perkins and Highland roads, has been sold to a Florida investor for $2.3 million.
First Bluebonnet LLC, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, purchased the property at 8940 Bluebonnet in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Cris Mandry Properties of Metairie.
Matthew Shirley and Jack Herrington of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Dr. Cris Mandry. David Trusty and John Trusty of Trusty Commercial represented the buyer.
Mandry owns and operates a medical staffing and records business that takes up just over 5,000 square feet of the 15,207-square-foot building. He will lease back the space on a short-term lease deal, Shirley said. The two other tenants are ABB, an engineering firm, which takes up 5,500 square feet, and Red Apple Development, a charter school operator that takes up nearly 4,600 square feet. Red Apple’s lease is set to expire in January, while ABB has a lease that goes until January 2021. Shirley said both businesses have options to extend their leases.