Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish dropped by 2.7% in August when compared to the year before.
Spending was $811.8 million in August, according to figures released Friday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares with $834.2 million in spending during August 2019. The figures include vehicle sales.
The dip in activity broke a two-month string of year-to-year spending increases. The August numbers may have been affected by Hurricanes Marco and Laura, which moved along the Gulf Coast at the end of the month.
The city-parish August figures showed vehicle sales were up 5.2% to $70.6 million from $67.1 million a year ago.
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for nearly 53% of all spending in the parish, were up 1.5% in August. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 11.4% in August from a year ago. Bars remained closed during August as part of the effort to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Spending on services was up 11.8%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, dropped by 31.3% in August.
Spending outside the Baton Rouge city limits was down 5.8% in August from $376.3 million to $354.6 million. Spending inside the city limits dropped by 0.1% from $457.9 million to $457.3 million.
The city-parish collected $16.2 million in taxes during August, down from nearly $16.7 million in 2019.
Through the first eight months of the year, $6.2 billion has been spent in the parish, a nearly 2.6% decrease from the $6.4 billion spent through August 2019. Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 3.9% to nearly $3.5 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.9% to nearly $2.8 billion.