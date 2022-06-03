The iconic College Drive Waffle House is set to expand, taking over part of the former Port Royal lounge and converting it into an area for to-go orders.
The chain submitted a building permit earlier this week that calls for turning a 583-square foot section of the adjoining bar into a new storefront for takeout pickups. The remaining part of Port Royal would be demolished.
Port Royal, a dive bar that had a steady base of service industry employees, closed in 2019. For years customers would slide over to Waffle House to get hash browns and eggs after having a few drinks.
Unlike the cookie-cutter Waffle Houses found across Baton Rouge, the location at 2363 College is a throwback to its roots as a Howard Johnson’s, with a stone exterior, an exposed wooden ceiling and hanging light fixtures.
During the pandemic, Waffle House takeout and delivery sales “probably doubled”, Will Mizel, vice president of people and marketing, told FSR Magazine. The sales are far higher than they were pre-pandemic. Some local Waffle Houses temporarily switched to carryout only, when they had difficulty finding employees.