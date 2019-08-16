Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market were down by 9.1% in July from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $202.1 million in revenue in July, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 9% from the $222.4 million they won from gamblers during July 2018. While Hurricane Barry didn’t live up to the early warnings of catastrophic rainfall, the July 13 storm spooked New Orleans tourists and caused many people in south Louisiana to stay in their homes for the weekend.
Video poker winnings were up 4.5% during that same period to $49.9 million from $47.8 million.
Winnings at Baton Rouge’s three riverboats dropped from $19.9 million to $18.1 million. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 32.7% to $2.2 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 3.1% to $11.6 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by 8% to $4.3 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were down 10.7% in July from a year ago, from $50.1 million to $44.7 million, as nearly all parts of the market saw business drop.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the best performance, posting a 0.1% revenue gain, or nearly $4,400, to $3.5 million in July.
Harrah's posted $20.4 million in winnings in July, 13.3% less than the $23.5 million from July 2018.
The three riverboats had a 9.8% drop in revenue to $20.7 million from $23 million. Treasure Chest had a 9% drop to $8.4 million. Boomtown New Orleans had a 9.7% drop to $8.8 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia fell 11.7% to $3.5 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 3.7% to $6.7 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 4.3%, to $57.2 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 11.8%, the biggest drop in any market, to $75.6 million.