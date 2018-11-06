Enterprise Products Partners LP plans to restart a 30,000-barrel-per-day fractionator in Ascension Parish.
The Tebone plant is connected by pipeline to each of the Enterprise’s Louisiana natural gas processing plants, as well as its fractionation and storage hub in Mont Belvieu, Texas, where a 300,000 barrel-per-day expansion is under construction and scheduled to be online in the first half of 2020.
The resumption of service at Tebone, which is expected in the first quarter of 2019, will complement Enterprise’s Norco and Promix fractionators in Louisiana, and provide another option for natural gas liquids delivered to Mont Belvieu, the company said.
The Tebone restart is part of a series of projects designed to provide an additional 55,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity at existing Enterprise facilities in Louisiana and Texas. Fractionation facilities process a mix of natural gas liquids into products such as ethane, propane, butane, isobutane and natural gasoline.
Enterprise plans to optimize its Shoup fractionator in Nueces County, Texas, by expanding and repurposing a portion of the partnership’s South Texas pipeline system. That would allow Enterprise to supply Shoup with 25,000 barrels per day of additional natural gas liquids. The expanded pipeline capacity is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2019.
A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner, said the Tebone and Shoup projects and Mont Belvieu complex expansion will help accommodate growing oil and natural gas production from shale basins in the U.S.
Enterprise owns interests in 15 natural gas liquids fractionation facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Ohio. The facilities are linked by pipelines to some of the largest consumers of natural gas liquids in the United States and to international markets through the partnership's import/export terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. The three primary sources of mixed natural gas liquids fractionated in the United States are domestic natural gas processing plants, crude oil refineries and imports of butane and propane mixtures. Generally, Enterprise receives a fee on the volume of natural gas liquids fractionated.