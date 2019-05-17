The Jay’s Bar-B-Q restaurant on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is up for sale.
Rich Newton, who owns and operates the restaurant at 5734 S. Sherwood Forest, said he is selling the business to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. The location has been open since 1978, when Newton’s parents opened the business.
The first location of Jay’s Bar-B-Q opened on Government Street in 1954. That location is owned by Milton LeBlanc, whose father bought it from Jay’s founder Jay B. Prothro in 1983.
Larry Dietz, of Saurage Roteberg Commercial Real Estate, is marketing the Sherwood location on behalf of the Newton family. There's a long-term lease on the 1,500-square-foot building, so just the business is for sale, Dietz said.
Jay’s will remain open while the restaurant is for sale, Dietz said. If the buyer wants to keep the business open as a barbecue restaurant, the family is willing to work with them to turn over recipes and keep popular items on the menu, he said.