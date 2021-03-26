Gross domestic product in Louisiana dropped 5.5% during 2020 compared to 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic and its related economic impact which is worse than the national average.

Real GDP, the inflation adjusted total of economic output such as the value of all goods and services produced in a particular economy, declined across the nation last year on average by 3.5%, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Minor gains in gross domestic product in Louisiana during fourth quarter wasn't enough to pull it out of the economic recession.

Annualized GDP by fourth quarter was $248 billion in Louisiana, down from $259 billion during fourth quarter 2019. There was a slight uptick in gross domestic product between third quarter and fourth quarter last year, a 3% increase driven by recovery of the health care and social assistance sector which saw a less than 1% gain.

Among states across the South Louisiana was hit the hardest by the end of the year. Real GDP in Texas dropped by 3.5%, Arkansas by 2.6%, Mississippi by 2.8%, Alabama by 2.7%, Georgia by 2.5% and Florida by 2.9% comparatively.

Even Nevada, which is similarly reliant on casinos and tourism and has tracked Louisiana, saw its GDP decline by 4.6% in 2020.

Only a handful of other states saw its GDP contract more than in Louisiana such as Wyoming down 7%, West Virginia 5.5%, New York 5.9% and Hawaii by 8% in 2020.

Farming, forestry and fishing, utilities, management of companies, grew by less than 1% during 2020 compared to one year before.

Most industries contracted, such as oil and gas extraction, construction, durable and nondurable goods manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, finance and insurance, real estate, professional scientific and technical services, educational services, arts and entertainment, accommodation and food services other services and government, administrative support declined by less than 1% over the year.

Overall, health care and social assistance gross domestic product in Louisiana dropped the most 1.23% between 2019 and 2020.

