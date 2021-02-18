Add one more potential item to the list of economic hardships dealt to Americans in the past 11 months: rising gasoline prices.
But you can't blame it on the coronavirus pandemic. This one is on Mother Nature.
A deep freeze in the Gulf States region forced as many as 11 refineries offline, according to travel app GasBuddy.
While refineries in Texas appeared to affected, several in Louisiana maintained operations, including Placid in Port Allen, ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge and Citgo in Lake Charles. Shell in Norco was operating, but was unable to make allotted deliveries to some customers because of weather, an official said.
Capacity cuts by refineries that were affected could briefly drive gasoline prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Gasoline prices already were on the rise before the winter deluge amid optimism about vaccine rollouts and the annual transition to summer-grade fuel. From New Year’s Day through Wednesday, the national average price rose 28 cents to $2.54 a gallon — an extra penny every two days. A 20-cent spike would lift prices to around $2.74 per gallon. That would be the highest price since the summer of 2019 and the highest seasonal price in more than five years, according to GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices on Wednesday were at $2.23 per gallon in Baton Rouge, up from $2.19 a week ago; $2.25 in Lafayette, up from $2.22 a week ago; and $2.21 in New Orleans, up from $2.19 a week ago, according to AAA's fuel gauge report.
Fortunately, any weather-related spike in prices shouldn't last long, assuming refineries get up and running at full strength after the frigid weather moves out.
“Once power is restored, once temperatures rise above freezing, refineries will restart, oil production will restart and it shouldn’t have more than a several-weeks impact,” DeHaan said.
Also, because gasoline demand has fallen as the pandemic forced millions of people to work from home, there are adequate reserves to prevent prices from rising too much.
“In terms of transportation fuels demand, it’s kind of an opportune time," said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service. "Gasoline demand is quite low and it’s going to continue to be low well into March. And we have very, very high inventories of product.”
Kloza said gasoline demand is about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, which aligns with data from the U.S. Department of Transportation that estimates a 13.7% decrease in cumulative vehicles miles from January through November of 2020. And that includes positive gains in January and February before the pandemic struck the U.S.
Demand for gasoline will be extremely low next week, Kloza said, but stressed that the recent weather-caused supply cuts won't change his projections for the year.
"We think there will be enough mojo or enough things happening, a significant recovery in gasoline demand on the other side of the vaccinations that maybe we’ll get up to a national average of $2.75 or $2.80,” Kloza said.