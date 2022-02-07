Joe Burrow is poised to be one of the big winners of the Super Bowl LVI, even if the Cincinnati Bengals don’t win Sunday’s game.
Advertising experts said Burrow has lined himself up to be an attractive commercial spokesman, no matter how the game turns out.
“There’s a bit of a perfect storm lining up,” said Joshua Dreller, director of content marketing for Skai, an intelligent advertising platform that works with brands such as PepsiCo and KraftHeinz. “It seems like it’s the right time for new fresh blood.”
While Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star, has established himself as a spokesman, some of the other NFL quarterbacks that were established pitchmen have recently retired, such as Tom Brady and Drew Brees, or fallen out of favor, like Aaron Rodgers. Other young quarterbacks, like Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have not established themselves with a deep playoff run like Burrow, Dreller said.
Burrow is “a Cinderella story”, Dreller said because of his success in college and the NFL. He led LSU to a magical undefeated season and picked up the Heisman Trophy as the best football player in the country in 2019. And in his second year in the pros, he led the Bengals to their first playoff win in nearly 30 years and first Super Bowl trip since 1989.
“You’re starting to see his personality come out,” Dreller said. “He’s actually an entertaining young kid. He’s got a good attitude about things and he’s a positive hardworking guy.”
Burrow’s success on the football team has paid off on social media. He went from having 1.35 million Instagram followers in October to 2.4 million. And major influencers such as LeBron James and rapper Kid Cudi have recently given him shout-outs. “He’s speaking the language of the kids,” Dreller said.
Another factor in Burrow’s potential for commercial endorsements is the fact he’s represented by the powerful William Morris Agency, whose sports clients include household names like Brady, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry.
Burrow already has a number of endorsements, with brands such as Lowe’s, Bose, Nerf, Fanatics, Buffalo Wild Wings and Lordstown Motors, an Ohio-based electric pickup truck manufacturer. But so far, none of those deals has led to a major nationwide advertising campaign, Dreller said.
“You’ve got to think that’s coming,” he said.
One high profile endorsement opportunity that could be open to Burrow if the Bengals win the Super Bowl is making the cover of the Madden 23 video game. That honor is typically presented to a star such as Drew Brees in 2010, Odell Beckham Jr. in 2015 or Mahomes and Brady last year.
The money that can be available to a successful NFL pitchman can add up. Peyton Manning still makes $15 million a year for commercials, even though he retired in 2016. In comparison, Burrow signed a four-year contract with the Bengals in 2020 worth a projected $36.2 million, including a fully guaranteed $23.9 million signing bonus, according to calculations by Spotrac.
Kim Saxton, a clinical professor of marketing at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, said Burrow has a lot of upside. Because he isn’t as well known nationally as Mahomes, he’s somebody that advertisers can hire at a discount and grow with. “It will be really interesting to see what partnerships are made available to him, “ she said.
The key for Burrow and his agent will be to choose deals that enhance his brand as well as enhance the brands he’s promoting.
“There will be some good deals available for him after the Super Bowl,” she said.