Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys is hitting the stock market through a deal with a company set up to get businesses publicly listed on the market.
BBQGuys, an e-commerce site for high-end BBQ grills, accessories and outdoor living products for homeowners and professional builders, will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BBQG.
The listing is being achieved by BBQ Holding LLC through a business combination with Velocity Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company set up in February and designed to take other companies public.
The transaction valued BBQGuys at $936 million. The company generated revenue of $264 million in 2020.
BBQGuys’ Chief Executive Officer Russ Wheeler and the current management team will continue to lead the combined company.
Velocity, launched by investment platform &vest, is led by Doug Jacob, its founder, and Adrian Covey, chief executive officer. Velocity is the second so-called SPAC launched by &vest. Its first SPAC was FAST Acquisition Corp., which entered an agreement to merge with Fertitta Entertainment Inc. in an $8.6 billion transaction.
Founded in 1998, BBQGuys was acquired by private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners, along with investors that included Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning, NFL Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Hutchinson, and lifestyle entrepreneur Landyn Hutchinson.
“Our rapidly accelerating, digitally-powered business is the perfect complement to Velocity’s operator-led domain expertise and successful track record,” Wheeler said.
He said the company has had 43 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth and benefitted under the ownership of Brand Velocity Partners, which has supplemented the company’s marketing and business development efforts
“It is with great excitement that we continue our partnership with BBQGuys in the next phase of its business as a public company,” said Steve Lebowitz, co-founder and managing partner at Brand Velocity Partners. “We look to partner with companies seeking to supercharge growth through not only our differentiated marketing resources, but also how we prioritize investment in the talents of their employees. We have accomplished a great amount since purchasing the company from the founders by building out BBQGuys’ management team and infrastructure, making a targeted acquisition and supercharging the marketing and investor base. We are thrilled to take the company to the next level through a combination with Velocity, and we can’t wait to contribute to the incredible growth that we believe lies ahead.”