Ports, terminals group holding conference
The Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals Inc. and the Port of Greater Baton Rouge are hosting the IRPT Annual Conference on April 23-25 in Baton Rouge.
All activities, except special outings, will be at the Raising Cane's Convention Center, 201 S. River Road.
Topics include an industry outlook; the inland port/terminal grant program; infrastructure; priorities to rebuild; 408 permitting; innovative technology to increase efficiencies; federal programs and benefits, including funding and assistance; the Maritime Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, Department of Commerce, U.S. Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency; FBI infrastructure security; regulatory changes, decisions and rule-making; Institute of Water Resources; market needs, challenges and opportunities, with a commodity discussion; agriculture and forestry, chemical, energy and steel; anticipated growth of the cruise industry; attracting lines; and using Foreign Trade and Opportunity Zones.
Itinerary, sponsorship, exhibitor, travel and other information and registration are at www.irpt.net. Conference registration rates are $575 members; $625 nonmembers; $450 federal government employees; and spouse participation for $100.
Emerge Summit, Millennial Awards set
The 2019 Emerge Summit and Millennial Awards have been scheduled for July 25-26 in New Orleans.
The summit, under sponsorship of Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Spears Group, brings together hundreds of young professionals from the region to learn from each other’s experiences across a variety of topics such as leadership, business strategy and personal branding. It will feature a lineup of speakers from New Orleans and across the U.S. to inspire creative and innovative ideas for personal and career development.
The event culminates with an evening celebration recognizing top millennials in their respective industries. Nominations are open through April 30.
Registration is at http://gnoinc.org/initiatives/emerge-summit/.
LWCC declares $51M policyholders' dividend
Workers' compensation insurer LWCC has declared a $51 million dividend for 2018 that will be distributed to more than 20,000 policyholders this month.
The amount represents one-fourth of the premium the private, nonprofit mutual insurance company earned in 2018.
“As a mutual insurance company, we are able to share profits with our policyholders when we have strong financial results,” said LWCC President and CEO Kristin W. Wall.
Dividend payout increases by length of time with LWCC, with long-term policyholders who have been with LWCC for at least five years being fully vested in the dividend program and earning the highest return, 32 percent of their average premium over the last five years. All policyholders with an active LWCC policy at year-end are eligible to receive a dividend.
The dividend program has returned $712 million over 16 consecutive years.
Southeastern schedules business lecture speaker
Author, professor and corporate trainer Christopher Neck will be the featured speaker at Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual College of Business Lecture in Hammond.
The lecture, titled “Self-Leadership: The Power of Self Talk,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 17 on the third floor of the Student Union Grand Ballroom. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Neck is the deputy editor of the Journal of Leadership and Management. He has been cited in numerous national publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The Houston Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune.
In 2007, as the recipient of the Business Week Favorite Professor Award, Neck was featured in businessweek.com as one of about 20 professors from across the world to receive the award.
Some of the organizations that have participated in Neck’s management development training include GE/Toshiba, Busch Gardens, the U.S. Army, American Airlines, Clark Construction, Dillard’s Department Stores and Prudential Life Insurance.
Cardiology center opens clinic in Central
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center has opened a satellite clinic at 13111 Hooper Road in Central.
Dr. Joseph Cefalu, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, will provide cardiology services at the clinic. Appointments are at (225) 769-0933 or www.BRCardiology.com/Central.
Founded in 1978, Baton Rouge Cardiology Center is an independent multispecialty medical center dedicated to the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its 24 physicians and practice providers specialize in clinical and interventional cardiology, including complex coronary and peripheral interventions, electrophysiology and venous diseases.
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center includes two main offices in Baton Rouge, five imaging and testing centers, 17 satellite clinics locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, and affiliations with 14 hospitals.
Applications available for InternBR program
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications through April 30 for InternBR, an initiative of its talent development department designed to provide area student interns with professional development focused on leadership and communication skills.
Businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region are encouraged to have their summer student interns apply.
The eight-week program will take place in June and July and will include skills development workshops; service and social events; and a graduation ceremony. Professional communication and leadership topics include behavior preferences and leadership styles; email and workplace etiquette; and interpersonal communication and networking.
Interested participants must have a summer internship in the Baton Rouge area, be enrolled in a college or university, and have permission from a direct supervisor. Selected candidates will be notified in May. Applications are available online at brac.org/internbr.
Forum 35 schedules Leadership Hour
Forum 35 has scheduled a Leadership Hour with Matt Saurage, Community Coffee Co.'s fourth-generation owner and chairman, at 5:30 p.m. April 17 in the Community Coffee offices at 3332 Partridge Lane, Building A, in Baton Rouge.
The quarterly training sessions are designed to teach skills and offer time for discussion around issues to strengthen leadership qualities that help position participants for growth within Forum 35 and for professional development.
The event is free for Forum 35 members and $30 for nonmembers. Space is limited. Registration is at Forum35.org.
Harvey Gulf opens international offices
Harvey Gulf International Marine has opened offices in Ciudad del Carmen and Mexico City, Mexico; Trinidad; and Guyana.
The company said it also is reflagging two additional offshore supply vessels to join two others and a fast supply vessel to operate and service customers in Mexico.
Operations in Mexico and Trinidad have already started, with Harvey vessels being deployed to these areas all under contracts with three customers.
Institute seeks leadership class participants
The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute is accepting applications until May 31 for its 2019-20 leadership class from across the 10-parish region.
Each year, NORLI brings together a class of 40 business, civic and community leaders representing all races, genders, industries and communities with a mission of promoting regional collaboration. The program provides a forum for the exchange of diverse viewpoints and is designed to enhance personal leadership skills by examining issues central to the advancement of the entire region. It is open to participants from Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
A nine-month program spanning from September to May, NORLI consists of two overnight retreats and seven full-day sessions. The program curriculum examines public policy, education, health care, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, and environment. It dissects how these focus areas impact the development and quality of life of the New Orleans region.
Information and applications are at norli.org.