Louisiana and Baton Rouge have both been recognized by Site Selection magazine for their success in landing major economic development projects in 2019.
The state ranked number 10 in the Governor's Cup list of the most new and expanded facilities during the past year. The rankings are determined on a per capita basis and are based on an economic development project meeting one of three criteria: a capital investment of $1 million or more, 20 or more new jobs created, and 20,000 square feet or more of new building space. In 2019, Louisiana recorded 110 economic development project wins that met the Site Selection requirements.
This is the 10th time in the past 11 years the state has ranked in the Governor's Cup top 10. Ohio topped the 2019 list, while Kentucky was second.
Baton Rouge ranked second in the list of mid sized metros of 200,000 to 1 million people, after not making the list in 2018. Dayton, Ohio topped the list of mid sized metros.
The major project wins in Louisiana during 2019 include a $1.3 billion expansion at Methanex in Ascension Parish, the $500 million polyolefins expansion at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and a $375 million expansion at SNF in Iberville Parish.