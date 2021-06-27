Oak Street Health opens on Plank Road
Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers for adults on Medicare, has opened its first center in Baton Rouge at Suite 210, 5151 Plank Road, in Delmont Village.
The chain already operates two centers in New Orleans and Metairie.
The center provides health care services in-person or via telehealth visit. It has a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; behavioral health care; social health support; Medicare education classes; and transportation for eligible patients. Oak Street Health accepts multiple health plans, including traditional Medicare.
Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health operates more than 90 centers across 14 states. Its website is oakstreethealth.com.
Federal funds support Clinton telehealth project
The Federal Communications Commission is providing funding to a clinic in Clinton to help defray the costs of providing certain telehealth services as part of a pilot project emphasizing providing services to low-income and veteran patients.
The FCC announced $79,560 in funding for Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana Inc.-RKM Dental Clinic in Clinton. The pilot project will be used to provide remote treatment, video visits and remote patient monitoring services The project would serve an estimated 200 patients in Clinton, about 80% of them low-income or veterans. The project was selected because of its commitment to supporting patient broadband to facilitate remote patient monitoring, the FCC said.
The funding is part of a $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program, mostly targeting patients suffering from COVID-19, mental health conditions, opioid dependency and chronic conditions. So far, about $57 million in funding has been allotted to 59 pilot projects, serving patients in 30 states plus Washington, D.C.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Medicare patients’ telehealth activity increased from 15,000 beneficiaries a week pre-pandemic to 24.5 million beneficiaries receiving a telehealth services between mid-March 2020 and mid-October.
Ochsner-O'Neal expands cardiology services
Ochsner Health Center-O’Neal has expanded its cardiology diagnostic services in a redesigned diagnostics center that includes more equipment and capacity for echocardiograms, stress echocardiograms and vascular ultrasound.
The diagnostic center’s expanded capacity is part of a $4.8 million renovation project of the entire fourth floor of Ochsner-O’Neal. The renovation also provides new space for gastroenterology and pain management clinics.
The increased cardiology capacity enables patients to receive a quicker diagnosis and faster treatment when addressing heart-related problems and is in response to a rising number of patients experiencing heart problems after COVID-19, Ochsner said.
Dance studio expands in Denham Springs
Odyssey Academy of Dance has expanded at Suite F, 108 Business Park Ave., in Denham Springs.
The owner is Wendy Guidry. The expansion gives the studio a new dance floor and the addition of a third dance studio.
Besides physical improvements, Odyssey Academy of Dance is also adding a jazz funk class, an adult tap class and a silks class. Other offerings include jazz, ballet, hip-hop and contemporary dance, and summer dance camps for all ages. They are also home to the Tri-Parish Ballet, which stages classic ballets such as “The Nutcracker.”