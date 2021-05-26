Plastic-making giant Shintech Louisiana can skip paying Iberville Parish nearly $110 million in local taxes after a majority of council members approved a sizable tax break for the company.

The parish council on Tuesday OK’d the industrial tax exemption by an 11-2 vote that drew opposition from some residents who say they worry about worsening air pollution in the area.

The tax forgiveness will support three Shintech projects and expansions throughout the parish totaling nearly $1.3 billion.

Among them: a roughly $107 million exemption to upgrade Shintech’s Plaquemine plant, which will retain some 2,400 temporary construction jobs and 30 direct jobs through 2023, according to the application for the industrial tax exemption program known as ITEP.

The other two projects near White Castle will retain several hundred jobs and create about 140 temporary construction jobs.

Shintech, the U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest polyvinyl chloride resin producer, will still pay about 20% of local, school and other taxes over the next 20 years, giving the parish a roughly $170 million boost.

Council members Raheem T. Pierce of Plaquemine and Shalanda Allen of White Castle voted against the request.

But the expansions have also been met by staunch opposition from environmental groups and residents who’ve raised questions about health risks posed by air emissions.

At its current size, Shintech’s Plaquemine plant accounts for a third of Louisiana’s volatile organic compound emissions. When those combine with nitrogen oxide, they can produce ground-level ozone, or smog.

The facility is also the state’s only emitter of vinyl bromide, which is likely cancer-causing and can lead to liver harm, environmentalists said while calling to revoke the company’s permits.

In addition to those concerns, some residents also criticized the tax break for siphoning dollars away from public services.

“I don’t like giving tax breaks for international companies,” Plaquemine resident Luke Avants said. “They treat us like a Third World country."

Shintech already spent $1.4 billion for its new chlor alkali, vinyl chloride and ethane cracker manufacturing facility, which began construction in 2018 and is near completion.

The latest expansion would be the company’s fourth since 2008.

Staff writer Kristin Mosbrucker also contributed to this report.