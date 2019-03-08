LSU is batting back allegations it broke the law when expanding its medical marijuana program, calling Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain's comments "reckless" and "unsupported" and claiming it had written approval to expand.
LSU Vice President for Agriculture William Richardson, in a statement Friday, claimed a Feb. 28 letter from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry included "written approval" to expand the medical marijuana growing operations in south Baton Rouge along with LSU's contractor, GB Sciences.
The agriculture department, which regulates Louisiana's two marijuana growers, proposed a deal in late February that would allow LSU and GB Sciences to move into two rooms of their production facility in south Baton Rouge, outlining several conditions LSU and GB Sciences would have to adhere to in the regulatory process.
Louisiana agriculture department says LSU and its medical marijuana growing partner violating state law with expansion effort
LSU rejected the proposal, but went forward with the expansion. Soon after, the agriculture department sent an inspector to the facility and accused the school of breaking the law by expanding without signing onto the deal.
The dispute is expected to go to before a hearing officer.
"The allegations made by Commissioner Strain are simply untrue," Richardson said. "Commissioner Strain's actions are preventing thousands of patients from receiving the medical relief that they are anxiously awaiting and deserve."
The agriculture department has battled publicly for months with LSU and GB Sciences over the regulatory process, which has been delayed numerous times. Medical marijuana has still not reached pharmacy shelves, years after the program was legalized.
A suitability investigation into GB Sciences is still ongoing, and the agriculture department has said the company has repeatedly failed to provide the information needed for the investigation. GB Sciences and LSU have accused the agency of failing to properly communicate what information is needed.
