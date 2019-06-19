Louisiana farmers will be able to link their equipment to a software tool that collects and analyzes data from their machines to help them increase crop yields and manage their risk.
The LSU AgCenter has signed a deal with Ithaca, New York-based technology startup Ag-Analytics to help collect data from farmers who opt into the project. The company hopes to collect millions of acres worth of data from farmers to make the most of its analysis capabilities.
Thanos Gentimis, assistant professor at the Experimental Statistics Department at LSU, expects to parse through the AgAnalytics dataset using machine learning algorithms and eventually develop models to predict crop yields. Future models would potentially help farmers anticipate weather conditions, plan planting dates and pesticide use.
“We can turn a tangled set of data into a valuable asset, but we can’t do this with data from just one field,” Gentimis said.
Associate professor Luciano Shiratsuchi, with LSU's School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, plans to use the data to generate management parameters for farmers, who already plan for what are called variable rate applications. That can refer to concepts such as not applying pesticides to a crop in a uniform manner, rather taking into account factors such as exposure to sun, shade and water.
"Customized algorithms can be created by the AgCenter to enable farmers to implement variable rate applications without an extra cost to farmers," Shiratsuchi said.
Farmers who have a John Deere Operations Center software account will be able to link their agricultural equipment to the software developed by Ag-Analytics, which was founded in 2014 by Joshua Woodard, an associate professor of agribusiness and finance at Cornell University. The data sharing software tool is at https://ag-analytics.org/LSUAgCenter.