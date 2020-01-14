Bercen Inc., a Denham Springs-based specialty chemical manufacturer, was acquired by Indianapolis-based Vertellus.
Bercen manufactures alkyl succinct anhydrides and additives sold for use in industries that produce fuels, lubricants and paper.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Officials for both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and it was not clear how many employees Bercen has in Louisiana.
Jim Elliott, Vertellus' general manager for its anhydrides and specialties unit, said in a news release that the company was interested in bolstering its fuel and lubricant additives business.
"This acquisition extends the product portfolio Vertellus can bring to the North American market," Elliott said.
Vertellus sells specialty chemicals for agriculture, pharmaceutical, personal care and plastics markets. Some of its products end up in consumer goods such as toothpaste, vitamins and detergents.
Bercen, a subsidiary of Cranston Print Works that was founded in 1958, is employee-owned and relocated its headquarters from Rhode Island to Louisiana in 2009. At the time, the company promised to bring 20 jobs to Denham Springs and invest $5 million to add another 13,000 square feet of office and laboratory space to an existing manufacturing facility in Denham Springs that had been in operation since the 1970s.
Louisiana Economic Development offered the company $500,000 from the state's Rapid Response fund to encourage the business to relocate its headquarters. The company also was eligible for quality jobs incentives and the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The state projected that the company would generate $4.4 million in new state tax revenue over a 15-year period.
Bercen has access to rail lines along the U.S. Gulf Coast for export and has pilot facilities in Singapore for new technology in the chemical industry.