A land bank for national homebuilder D.R. Horton has purchased a 178-acre site off Jones Creek and started building the infrastructure for the controversial Lakes at Jones Creek development.
The land sold for nearly $4.6 million in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Plans for the 425-lot subdivision were approved in December by the city-parish Planning Commission. Developer Steven Duplechain said D.R. Horton purchased those plans and will build everything “exactly as it was proposed.”
Duplechain said he wasn't looking to sell the land until representatives from D.R. Horton came along. He is involved in several other developments in Baton Rouge, including a 72-lot subdivision under construction in Inniswold, the recently completed Elias apartments in Beauregard Town and a multifamily complex in Spanish Town that is in the planning stages.
“I have other irons in the fire,” he said. “This is one piece that got taken off my plate.”
The Lakes at Jones Creek stirred controversy in the wake of the August 2016 flood. Nearby residents were concerned the development would push water into their property. The development spurred the late Metro Council Member Buddy Amoroso to ask for a six-month moratorium on new construction in high-risk flood plains until the city-parish could tighten its building ordinances. Duplechain voluntarily pulled his application to improve water retention and has said the retention ponds and green spaces will make the area safer from flooding. The land will be able to hold enough water to account for a 500-year storm, he said.
Work already has started on the land. “The logistics of developing that site are a challenge,” Duplechain said. “There’s a lot of earth to be moved and a lot of infrastructure to put in place. It would not surprise me if it took a year to develop the site.”