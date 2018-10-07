BATON ROUGE AREA
Community Coffee Co. has promoted Mark E. Howell to associate director of green coffee and tea, and Jessica Luparello to general counsel and director of legal services.
Howell is responsible for buying strategy and overseeing the procurement, logistics and inventory planning of Community Coffee’s green coffee and tea supplies, and serves as a resource to develop new products. Howell was a green coffee buyer with a focus on procuring specialty coffee, and formerly was the owner and operator of a specialty coffee roaster in the Northeast. Howell has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts.
Luparello will continue to be responsible for the company’s legal strategy and protecting intellectual property. Luparello joined Community in 2014 as senior corporate attorney and leader of legal services. She received her bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and juris doctorate from Southern Methodist University.
United Community Bank has named Heath Mire as senior vice president and commercial lender.
Mire was a commercial lending relationship manager for First Bank and Trust in Baton Rouge and began his banking industry career in 1998. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Alabama and also is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections has named Rachel Broussard as senior director of pharmacy; Candace Campbell as director of operations; Mohab Eskaros as director of provider data and analytics; John Kight as senior vice president of clinical operations; Jennifer Pinkins as director of claims and contract support services; and Kevin Serrin as director of operations for shared services.
The Medicaid health plan has more than 475,000 members and offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Covington and Lafayette.
Broussard joined the company as director of pharmacy in 2013 and had served as a pharmacist with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Medicaid division, overseeing pharmacy benefits management. She holds a bachelor's in pharmacy from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Campbell was senior manager of claims and contract support and joined the company in 2016 after being accounts receivable manager for Baton Rouge General Physicians. She has more than 10 years’ experience in quality assurance, claims processing and physician billing.
Eskaros was provider network services outcome manager for Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia and has nearly 20 years’ experience in health care analytics, strategic planning and corporate forecasting. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration and management from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Kight was vice president of nursing operations for Christus Spohn Health System in South Texas and has more than 30 years of applied hospital and health care industry experience. He holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chatham University, master's in nursing from Graceland University and bachelor's in nursing from Excelsior College.
Pinkins was director of health plan service operations at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston and has more than 25 years’ experience in insurance operations and strategic process improvement. She has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Phoenix.
Serrin was a project manager for Louisiana Healthcare Connections. He joined the company in 2016, and was a senior consultant for Pitts Management Associates Inc. and the director of health care affairs at the Association of American Medical Colleges. He holds a master's in health care management from Marymount University and Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University.
Manners of the Heart has elected Kevin Paul as board chairman.
Newly elected board members are Doug Kampen and Jenna Frederic, treasurer. Returning board members include Joe Juban, vice chairman; Alex Pecheu, secretary; DJ Davis; Wendy Paul; Michael Fels; Adraine White; Nick Garner; and Stuart Gilly.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Dupré Logistics has named Amy Armstrong as director of business development in the company’s dedicated business group sales team.
As part of the transportation and logistics services company’s five-year business growth and expansion plan, Armstrong will work out of the greater Houston area. She has more than 14 years of experience in developing customer solutions at companies that include Trimac Transportation, Total Petrochemicals and Chevron Phillips.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
LSU Health Foundation New Orleans has appointed to its board of directors Karl Ernst Hoefer, Al Bienvenu and Joseph Hyland Authement.
Hoefer is IberiaBank's regional president of Texas and Louisiana. Bienvenu is the founder and managing member of Bead Tree Restaurant Group LLC and Critical Mass Holdings LLC, in addition to being a managing member of The Bienvenu Group. Authement is the marketing and development manager for pulmonology at Intuitive Surgical.
The National WWII Museum appointed longtime trustee and WWII veteran Paul Hilliard as board chairman, having joined the board in 2006 and now focusing on the completion of the museum’s $400 million campus expansion and growth of its national education offerings.
At 17 years old, Hilliard left his hometown in rural Wisconsin to volunteer for the U.S. Marines, serving more than three years, including a tour of the Pacific. A radioman and gunner in SBD Dauntless Dive Bombers, he flew 45 combat missions and was twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in addition to receiving the Air Medal with six bronze stars. Following his service, Hilliard earned his law degree from the University of Texas before beginning a career in the oil and gas industry at corporations including Chevron, H.L. Hunt and his own Badger Oil Co.
New members on the museum board are Clifford S. Asness, managing principal and chief investment officer at AQR Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut; Hunter G. Hill, New Orleans market president for IberiaBank; Jane T. Olson, former chairman of the International Board of Human Rights Watch in Pasadena, California; and W. Gray Stream, president of Matilda Stream Management in Lake Charles.
Brown Sims P.C. has named Tina Crawford White as a shareholder in the firm’s New Orleans office.
Her practice is in construction law and commercial and governmental advice and disputes.
Jennifer Bodnar has been appointed as Xavier University of Louisiana’s director of violence prevention education and advocacy.
Bodnar oversaw student victim assistance at Georgia State University. She has experience in the field of victim services, having worked in the public court system, nonprofit sector and domestic violence shelters. Bodnar helped create and direct victim services programs at two other universities, including the Catholic University of Dayton.
Danos in Gray has named Clay Daugherty and John Moberlyn to oversee shared management of the company’s scaffolding business.
Daugherty, a Denham Springs resident, has 23 years of industry experience. He worked at Sunbelt Rentals for 13 years, where he served as a project manager and later as an operations manager. Daugherty holds a bachelor's in business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Moberly, a Campti resident, is an Air Force veteran with 24 years of oil and gas construction experience and served as a field supervisor and branch manager with Sunbelt Rentals.
Daniel Roberts has been appointed acting chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College.
Chancellor William Wainwright was appointed interim chancellor of Delgado Community College and Roberts' appointment will last for the period of time that Wainwright is on assignment at Delgado.
Roberts serves as Northshore's provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs. He earned his undergraduate degree in communications and MBA from Southeastern, and a doctorate degree in higher education administration from LSU.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Louisiana Rice Research Board members and Louisiana Rice Promotion Board members have been sworn into office by Acadia Parish Clerk of Court Robert Barousse.
Promotion board members are John Owen, of Rayville, chairman; Paul Johnson, of Welsh, vice chairman; Tommy Faulk, of Crowley, secretary-treasurer; Paul Zaunbrecher, of Rayne; Kent Brown, of Jennings; Michelle Ribera, for agriculture commissioner Mike Strain; Joshua Andrus, Christian Richard and Buster Hardee, all of Kaplan; Kane Fontenot, of Mamou; and Mark Pousson, of Iowa.
Research board members are Richard Fontenot, of Ville Platte, chairman; Dane Hebert, of Maurice, vice chairman; John Denison, of Lake Charles, secretary-treasurer; Damian Bollich, of Jones; Jason Waller, of Mer Rouge; Jeffrey Sylvester, of Ville Platte; Jude Doise, of Welsh; Benjy Rayburn for Strain; John Earles, of Bunkie; Eric Savant, of Kinder; Sammy Noel, of Abbeville; Kim Frey, of Eunice; Jerry Leonards, of Rayne; Alan Lawson, of Crowley; and David LaCour, of Abbeville.