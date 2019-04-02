The former Salsbury’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Airline Highway has been sold for an undisclosed amount to a South Carolina developer.
The 0.9-acre site at 9679 Airline Highway was sold by the Dallas Salsbury Family LLC in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Stern Development of Columbia, South Carolina, was the buyer.
Stern bought the site at the corner of Airline and Old Hammond Highway as an investment, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the Salsbury family. “It’s real early, but it is going to be a retail play,” he said. Stern will most likely tear down the building that currently stands on the property and redevelop it, Hebert said.
The land, which is in a high traffic area, had a list price of $1.75 million.
Dallas Salsbury started the dealership in 1986, when he bought the former Prevost Dodge. Leah Salsbury Duvall, his daughter, now heads the car company. In November, Salsbury’s moved to a 12.2-acre site at 13939 Airline Highway, a few miles away from the former location.