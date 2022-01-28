BR.wildcensus.adv 0046 bf.jpg

Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 19% in November compared to the year before.

Just over $974.1 billion was spent in the parish during November, according to figures released Friday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $818.4 million spent in November 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 19% in November compared to the year before.

Just over $974.1 billion was spent in the parish during November, according to figures released Friday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $818.4 million spent in November 2020.

November vehicle sales were up 2.9% from $71.5 million to $73.6 million.

Spending in nearly all categories was up compared to 2020. Retail and grocery sales, which accounted for 55.8% of all activity in the parish, were up by 19.4%; restaurants and bars, 18.3%; and services, 38.8%. The other category, which includes agriculture and forestry, construction, transportation, wholesale trade, finance, insurance and real estate, was down 5.2%.

Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 58.7% in November from the year before.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

In November 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards rolled the state back to a modified Phase 2 in an effort to curb a rise in COVID cases. The changes, which took effect right before Thanksgiving, reduced capacity at retailers and restaurants to 50% and shut down bars that didn’t serve food.

Outside the city limits, spending was up 20.4%, from nearly $373.7 million in November 2020 to $450 million a year later.

Inside the city limits, spending was up 17.8% from November 2020 to come in at $524.1 million. That compares to $444.7 million in spending last year.

Sales tax collections in November were $19.5 million, compared to $16.4 million in November 2020.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, more than $10.1 billion has been spent in the parish, a 15.4% increase over the $8.8 billion spent through November 2020. In the city limits, more than $5.6 billion has been spent, a 16.6% increase over the more than $4.8 billion spent during the first 11 months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 14% from more than $3.9 billion to nearly $4.5 billion.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments