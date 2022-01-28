Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 19% in November compared to the year before.
Just over $974.1 billion was spent in the parish during November, according to figures released Friday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $818.4 million spent in November 2020.
November vehicle sales were up 2.9% from $71.5 million to $73.6 million.
Spending in nearly all categories was up compared to 2020. Retail and grocery sales, which accounted for 55.8% of all activity in the parish, were up by 19.4%; restaurants and bars, 18.3%; and services, 38.8%. The other category, which includes agriculture and forestry, construction, transportation, wholesale trade, finance, insurance and real estate, was down 5.2%.
Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 58.7% in November from the year before.
In November 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards rolled the state back to a modified Phase 2 in an effort to curb a rise in COVID cases. The changes, which took effect right before Thanksgiving, reduced capacity at retailers and restaurants to 50% and shut down bars that didn’t serve food.
Outside the city limits, spending was up 20.4%, from nearly $373.7 million in November 2020 to $450 million a year later.
Inside the city limits, spending was up 17.8% from November 2020 to come in at $524.1 million. That compares to $444.7 million in spending last year.
Sales tax collections in November were $19.5 million, compared to $16.4 million in November 2020.
Through the first 11 months of 2021, more than $10.1 billion has been spent in the parish, a 15.4% increase over the $8.8 billion spent through November 2020. In the city limits, more than $5.6 billion has been spent, a 16.6% increase over the more than $4.8 billion spent during the first 11 months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 14% from more than $3.9 billion to nearly $4.5 billion.