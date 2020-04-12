CareSouth Medical and Dental recently named Michelle McCalope as its marketing and communications director.
McCalope will oversee media, marketing, community outreach, sponsorships and partnerships and fundraising efforts in Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Donaldsonville and Zachary.
McCalope has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry and had operated media and communications consulting company On Assignment Media. She previously served as the communications director and community outreach coordinator for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and traffic anchor and web producer for WAFB Channel 9. The Baton Rouge native is a graduate of Southern University.
Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies, has promoted Brett Fontenot to director of safety and inspections; Julia Hesse to business office team lead; and David Beadle to industrial hygiene business development manager.
Fontenot has 16 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with 12 of those years at Safety Management Systems. He served as the company's key account manager for Shell before transitioning to his new role. The Lafayette native is a board-certified occupational health and safety technologist by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University, with a degree in occupational safety and health technology.
Hesse has been with the company for two years as a billing specialist. The Lafayette native has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, billing and office management. She is a 1988 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Beadle has 32 years of experience in the industrial hygiene field. He has been with the company eight years and has also served as its project manager at the Oroville Dam Spillway in California. Beadle holds a bachelor’s degree in conservation of natural resources from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
SMS provides safety and inspection services to customers in the Gulf of Mexico, across the United States and overseas.
The LSU AgCenter’s Agricultural Leadership Development Program in February graduated 25 leaders in agriculture production and ag-related industries from around the state to take on leadership roles on issues that affect Louisiana agriculture at local, national and global levels.
The two-year curriculum included classroom seminars around the state, travel seminars to Washington, D.C., California and a two-week tour of agriculture in Japan and Thailand. The program is privately funded through endowments and individual contributions.
Graduates from the area are Ashley Dupree, Baton Rouge; Atticus Finger, Houma; Kyle Fontenot, Ville Platte; Ryan Frey, Morganza; Lisa Gillespie, Amite; Eli Graham, Ventress; Ben LeBlanc, Thibodaux; Julie Lively, Baton Rouge; Allen McLain Jr., Abbeville; and Karl Wiggers, Baton Rouge.
The LSU AgCenter recognized 44 graduates from the Louisiana Master Cattleman program in March.
Graduates from Lafayette Parish are Kirk Bernard, Shann Comeaux, Dwayne Martin, Melanie Martin, Rene Prejean and Travis Thibeaux; from St. Martin Parish, Allen Blanchard, Allen Bourgeois, Brady Bourgeois and Jody Stelly; from Acadia Parish, Shanon Gaspard, Colby Gothreaux, Richard Gothreaux, Lee Krouse and Ronald Roy; from Vermilion Parish, Joshua Renard, Amanda Vanya, Shannon Neveaux, Thomas Menard, Peter Menard, Kristi Broussard, Keysa Delino, Robert Duhon and John Franques; from Iberia Parish, Vernon Trahan, Lawrence Thompson, Anthony Sagrera, Lisa Patout, Carroll Boudreaux and Coy Fitch; from West Feliciana Parish, Jarrod Neal, Lisa Neal, Michael Neal and Sally Neal; from St. Landry Parish, Monique Ledet, Michael Marino, Geno Delafose, Yvette Delafose, Emily Miller and Ted Miller; and from Pointe Coupee Parish, Brett Robillard and Lisa Robillard.